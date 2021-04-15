Leadcoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Leadcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $262,195.01 and $123.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00067401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.22 or 0.06006286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

LDC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.