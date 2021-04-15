Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.26

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.26 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 165.40 ($2.16). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 164.90 ($2.15), with a volume of 1,271,236 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

