LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,866 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of LendingClub worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,187 shares of company stock valued at $289,980 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

