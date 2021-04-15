LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.76.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

