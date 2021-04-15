Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.13. Leonardo shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 3,530 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Leonardo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.