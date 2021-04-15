LGCY Network Price Tops $0.0027 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $32.53 million and $278,523.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

