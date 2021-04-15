LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.27% of LGI Homes worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $163.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

