LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of LHCG traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $201.21. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.60. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

