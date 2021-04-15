LHT (LHT) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $326,369.46 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded 132.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005951 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

