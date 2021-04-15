LHT Price Tops $0.0065 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 136% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $326,296.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005946 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

