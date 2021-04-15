Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 4,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.56.
About Li Ning
