Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 4,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

