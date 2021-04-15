Liberum Capital Downgrades Naked Wines (LON:WINE) to Hold

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 575 ($7.51). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON WINE traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 792 ($10.35). The stock had a trading volume of 204,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 731.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 627.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £579.44 million and a PE ratio of 90.34. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of GBX 284.73 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.82).
