Liberum Capital Downgrades Naked Wines (LON:WINE) to Hold

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 575 ($7.51). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON WINE traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 792 ($10.35). The stock had a trading volume of 204,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 731.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 627.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £579.44 million and a PE ratio of 90.34. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of GBX 284.73 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.82).

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

