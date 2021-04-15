Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SPA stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 41.74 ($0.55). The stock had a trading volume of 187,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 1Spatial has a twelve month low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.12 million and a PE ratio of -29.81.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

