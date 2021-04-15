Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SPA stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 41.74 ($0.55). The stock had a trading volume of 187,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 1Spatial has a twelve month low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.12 million and a PE ratio of -29.81.
About 1Spatial
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.