Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 70 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,356 ($69.98). The company had a trading volume of 115,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,149. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,556.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,016.67.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

