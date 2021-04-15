Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.
Oxford Biomedica stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,668. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,090.13 ($14.24). The stock has a market cap of £863.60 million and a PE ratio of -64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 990.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 925.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.89.
About Oxford Biomedica
