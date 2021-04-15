Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

Oxford Biomedica stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,668. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,090.13 ($14.24). The stock has a market cap of £863.60 million and a PE ratio of -64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 990.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 925.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

