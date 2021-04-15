LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.69. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 154,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $301.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

