Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $1.37 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

