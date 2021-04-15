Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.60

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.60 and traded as high as C$73.99. Linamar shares last traded at C$73.67, with a volume of 90,093 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.8699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,644.70.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

