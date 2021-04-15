LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $22.81 million and $23,688.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00036954 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

