Liquity Price Tops $34.64 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $744,697.29 and approximately $5.07 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $34.64 or 0.00055686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

