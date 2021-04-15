Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,852.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $7.21 million and $1,852.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $802.24 or 0.01266946 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,473.53 or 0.98662028 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 380.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 719,396,950 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.