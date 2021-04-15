Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $139,090.86 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $139,090.86 and $71.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.11 or 0.99957551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00152314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001592 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

