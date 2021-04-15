Litecoin Price Tops $287.80 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. Litecoin has a market cap of $19.21 billion and approximately $6.50 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $287.80 or 0.00453657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000866 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

