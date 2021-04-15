Litentry (LIT) Reaches Market Cap of $226.55 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $226.55 million and approximately $57.77 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,958 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

