Lition Price Reaches $0.0124 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Lition has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $439,197.13 and approximately $69,352.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,617.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.99 or 0.03972173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00450767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $868.94 or 0.01365882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00582330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.13 or 0.00542504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00395645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003539 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

