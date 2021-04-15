Lobstex Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.46 million and $1.55 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,740,503 coins and its circulating supply is 21,740,491 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

