Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,744 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 4.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $129,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $388.67 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

