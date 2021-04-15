Loki 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,420.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.77 or 0.03998343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00451776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.36 or 0.01384978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00569940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00541858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00403468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003556 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

