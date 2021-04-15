Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 13,743 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $140,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,564 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.43. 39,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

