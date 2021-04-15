Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,613 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.