Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 158,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

