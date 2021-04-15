Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,821 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $61,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.68. 38,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,568. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

