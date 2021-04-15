Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,881. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

