Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $107.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk accounts for about 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.35% of The Trade Desk worth $107,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $11.07 on Thursday, hitting $727.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,407. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $710.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

