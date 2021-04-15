Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.25 on Thursday, reaching $255.87. 39,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,675. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,054. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

