Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $37.34 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $37,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.94 and a 12 month high of $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

