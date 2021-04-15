Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $41.80 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. The firm has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

