Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $73.25 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $73,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $13.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,635. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.22 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.44 and a 200 day moving average of $474.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.