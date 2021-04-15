Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $86.63 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $86,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.56. 17,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

