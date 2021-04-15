Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,488. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average of $250.56. The company has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

