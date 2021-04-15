Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 4.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.46% of Fiserv worth $365,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

