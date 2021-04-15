Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $223.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

