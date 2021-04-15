Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 194,074 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.30% of The TJX Companies worth $239,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank raised its position in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,982. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.