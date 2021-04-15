Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.01% of WEX worth $93,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 32.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,088,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,447. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.15.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

