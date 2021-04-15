Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 156,279 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,279 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $170,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,784. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

