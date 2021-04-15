Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 6,958 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $23,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,623. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.