Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.25. 28,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,603. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.86 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

