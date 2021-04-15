Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 15.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777,738. The stock has a market cap of $264.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.