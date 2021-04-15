Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.56. 106,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

