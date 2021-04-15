Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $31.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,273.09. 24,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,089.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,841.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

